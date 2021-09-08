TV Answer Man, I love the site! Very informative! I am a 4K guy so do you know what ESPN’s 4K game of the week will be? Plus, will Comcast have it in 4K this week? They didn’t last week. — Vic, Boston.

Vic, as you know, ESPN’s produces one game each week during the college football season in glorious native 4K. If you’re not familiar with the term, native 4K means that the game is produced in 4K on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. (In contrast, Fox produces a live sporting event in 1080p HD on site and then upscales it to 4K for the home transmission.) Videophiles tend to favor native 4K over upscaled 4K because it offers more picture detail. However, it should be noted that Fox’s 4K broadcasts include HDR (High Dynamic Range), which can enhance the color. ESPN’s 4K broadcasts do not include HDR.

Now to your question: This week’s ESPN 4K Game of the Week is…UAB vs. second-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (The game will be simulcast in high-def on ESPN 2.) Both teams are 1-0, but FanDuel has Georgia favored by 25 points. (So tune in early.)

Which pay TV providers will carry the game in 4K on special 4K channels? (ESPN does not offer a 4K stream on its ESPN+ app.)

Same as for last week’s ESPN 4K Game of the Week: DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV.

As of today, Comcast has not confirmed it will offer UAB-Georgia in 4K, although it did air last year’s ESPN 4K games in the format. The cable operator also provides the weekly Fox-produced college football games in 4K.

However, Comcast is currently negotiating a new carriage agreement with Disney, which owns ESPN, and that could be delaying this year’s ESPN 4K broadcasts.

The TV Answer Man has asked Comcast for an update and will report back here if there are any changes.

Update: A Comcast spokeswomen issued the following statement: “We currently do not have the ESPN college football games in 4K. Will let you know if that changes!”

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

