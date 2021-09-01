TV Answer Man, I heard on TV today that Netflix will start having Seinfeld episodes. When will this start and will they be available in 4K? — Gene, Rockville, Maryland.

Gene, you heard right. Netflix announced today that all 180 episodes of the classic 1990s sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld will debut October 1 on the streaming service. Netflix acquired the rights from Sony to Seinfeld in 2019, but the deal didn’t take effect until this year. (Hulu’s pact to carry Seinfeld finally expired earlier this year.)

When the Netflix-Seinfeld agreement was announced in 2019, there was talk that the episodes would be available in HD and 4K. So, will they be in 4K on October 1?

We asked Netflix today and a company spokeswoman told us that yes, all 180 episodes will be available in both HD and 4K on day one. The show, which aired in standard-definition when it was on NBC in the 1990s, has been remastered for both formats.

In case you’re not familiar with Netflix’s programming packages, you’ll need its most expensive plan (“Premium”) to watch Seinfeld in 4K, or any other 4K title, for that matter. The Premium plan costs $17.99 a month and also enables you to stream on four different devices at the same time.

For $13.99 a month, you can watch Seinfeld (and everything else) in high-def as well as stream on two devices simultaneously. Netflix’s basic plan, which is $8.99 a month, features standard-definition programming only, and one device at a time.

Gene, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

