Netflix today (September 1, 2021) is adding 32 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include Do the Right Thing, the 1989 Spike Lee-directed dramatic film (he also stars) chronicling a hot summer day in race-torn Brooklyn; Cliffhanger, the 1993 dramatic movie starring Sylvester Stallone as a rock climber who’s forced to help a band of thieves (including John Lithgow in a particularly delicious role) find $100 million in lost loot; and The Nutty Professor, Eddie Murphy’s 1996 homage to the original Jerry Lewis 1963 masterpiece with the former playing multiple roles. (For which he should have garnered an Oscar nomination, but that’s another story for another day.)

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Netflix:

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Barbie Big City Big Dreams (2021)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie (2015)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John (2010)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Green Lantern (2011)

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview (2014)

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall (2017)

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason (1997)

School of Rock (2003)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

