Amazon today is adding 53 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup, which is free to Prime members.

The new films include Apollo 13, the taut 1995 drama chronicling the ill-fated moon mission that nearly cost three astronauts their very lives; Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee’s masterpiece 1989 drama about a hot summer day in race-torn Brooklyn; Jennifer’s Body, the underrated 2009 black comedy starring Megan Fox as an evil (and supernatural) high school vixen; Traffic, Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant 2000 drama on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans; and Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks’ hilarious send-up of the classic 1931 monster movie with Gene Wilder as the mad doctor and Marty Feldman as his assistant.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

— Phillip Swann

