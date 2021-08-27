Netflix next month (September 2021) plans to add 114 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 69 originals.

The new titles will include season six (and series finale) of Lucifer, the Netflix original series about a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); Kate, a Netflix original action film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin who discovers she only has 24 hours to live after being poisoned; Worth, a Netflix original drama (based on real-life) starring Michael Keaton as an attorney who’s charged with assessing a financial value to the victims of 9/11; and On the Verge, a Netflix original drama/comedy series chronicling the travails of being female in your 40s. Julie Delpy, who created the series, stars with Elizabeth Shue, Alexia Landeau and Sarah Jones,

Also notable in September: All eight seasons of the 1990s teen series, Saved By the Bell; Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee’s 1989 masterpiece about a hot summer day in race-torn Brooklyn; and Jaws, the 1975 big fish thriller from director Steven Spielberg.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2021 to Nertflix:

September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy (Netflix Original)

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix Original Series)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film

Final Account

Q-Force — Netflix Original Series

September 3

Dive Club — Netflix Family

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series

Sharkdog — Netflix Family

Worth — Netflix Film

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family

On the Verge — Netflix Original Series

Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary

September 8

The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

JJ+E — Netflix Film

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary

The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family

Kate — Netflix Film

Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series

Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

Prey — Netflix Film

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family

September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series

Nightbooks — Netflix Film

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film

Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series

The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film

Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Squid Game — Netflix Original Series

The Stronghold — Netflix Film

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film

Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series

Intrusion — Netflix Film

Jaguar — Netflix Original Series

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary

September 23

Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series

Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series

Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series

My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family

The Starling — Netflix Film

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special

September 29

The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series

Friendzone — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series

No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film

Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film

September 30

Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Luna Park — Netflix Original Series

The Phantom

Dates To Be Announced:

Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime

Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series

Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary

Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

