Comcast plans to offer at least 11 NFL and 13 college football games in 4K this season, the cable operator has announced at its web site.

The games will be produced by Fox, which means they will also be streamed on the Fox Sports app and likely available on special channels on several pay TV services including DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Cox, among others. (Fox will also simulcast games in HD on Fox channels including FS1 and the Fox network affiliates.)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

The NFL games that will be available in 4K on Comcast are Fox’s broadcasts of Thursday Night Football. Here is the list of 4K games:

10/7 Rams vs. Seahawks (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/14 Buccaneers vs. Eagles (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/21 Broncos vs. Browns (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/28 Packers vs. Cardinals (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/4 Jets vs. Colts (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/11 Ravens vs. Dolphins (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/18 Patriots vs. Falcons (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/2 Cowboys vs. Saints (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/9 Steelers vs. Vikings (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/16 Chiefs vs. Chargers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/25 Browns vs. Packers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

The college football games available in 4K on Comcast will be:

8/28 Nebraska vs. Illinois (1:00pm ET, FOX)

9/2 Ohio State vs. Minnesota (8:00pm ET, FOX)

9/4 Penn St vs. Wisconsin (12:00pm ET, FOX)

9/4 LSU vs. UCLA (8:30pm ET, FOX)

9/11 Oregon vs. Ohio State (12:00pm ET, FOX)

9/11 Texas A&M vs. Colorado (3:30pm ET, FOX)

9/11 Stanford vs. USC (10:30pm ET, FOX)

9/18 Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (12:00pm ET, FOX)

9/18 USC vs. Washington State (3:30pm ET, FOX)

9/25 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (12:00pm ET, FOX)

11/27 Ohio State vs. Michigan (12:00pm ET, FOX)

12/4 Big Ten Championship Game (8:00pm ET, FOX)

12/28 Holiday Bowl (8:00pm ET, FOX)

Comcast may add more college football in 4K later if ESPN again offers 4K broadcasts of games. The network has yet to reveal its 4K plans for the 2021 season. NBC has broadcast some home Notre Dame games in 4K in past years, but that network has also not revealed its 2021 plans.

The cable operator is also planning to offer tonight’s MLS All-Star game in 4K. The game will match up the MLS All-Stars against the Liga MX All-Stars from Mexico. And Comcast is expected to provide the September 11 MLB game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets in 4K.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

