Fox has announced that it will stream this Wednesday’s annual MLS All-Star game between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga All-Stars in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

The game, which will be played at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, will be available in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app. Pay TV subscribers can user their provider’s user name and passwords to access the broadcast. (FS1 and Univision will also simulcast the game in HD.)

Pay TV providers that will deliver the game in 4K on special 4K channels are likely to include DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Dish, Verizon, Cox, Optimum and FuboTV (in select markets where the live streamer carries Fox). Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox’s 4K coverage will begin with the pre-game show at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the 25th annual MLS All-Star game, but the first meeting between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga All-Stars. The Liga MX is the top division of the Mexican football league.

Fox also revealed recently that it will once again offer Thursday Night Football NFL games in 4K this season. The network will also kickoff its 4K coverage of the 2021 college football season with the Nebraska-Illinois game this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET,

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.)

— Phillip Swann

