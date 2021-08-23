Amazon Prime In September 2021: 77 New Titles

Amazon next month (September 2021) plans to add 77 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including seven originals.

The new titles will include season four of Goliath, the Amazon original dramatic series featuring Billy Bob Thornton as the dysfunctional, oft disheveled attorney who seeks redemption by challenging an elite judicial system; Cinderella, an Amazon original musical movie starring singer Camila Cabello in her acting debut in the title role; The Voyeurs, an Amazon original thriller movie starring Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith as a couple who becomes dangerously obsessed with their neighbors; and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, an Amazon original film starring Max Hardwood as an aspiring drag queen.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2021 to Amazon Prime, which is free to Amazon Prime members:

September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 3

*Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 10

*The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 17

*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

*Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 24

*Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4

