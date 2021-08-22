Fox has announced that it will offer this Saturday’s college football matchup between Nebraska and Illinois in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). This will be the first game of the season for both Nebraska and Illinois.

The game, which will be played at 1 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, will be available in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app. Pay TV subscribers can user their provider’s user name and passwords to access the broadcast. (Fox will also simulcast the game in HD on local Fox affiliates.)

Pay TV providers that will deliver the game in 4K on special 4K channels are likely to include DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Dish, Verizon, Cox, Optimum and FuboTV (in select markets where the live streamer carries Fox). Check your on-screen guide for more details.

This is the first of several 2021 college football games Fox is expected to provide in 4K HDR. ESPN is also expected to offer some games in 4K, as is NBC for Notre Dame college football games at home.

Fox also revealed recently that it will once again offer Thursday Night Football NFL games in 4K this season.

Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.)

— Phillip Swann

