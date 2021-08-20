Hulu next month (September 2021) plans to add 141 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup, including three originals.

The new titles will include the complete season four of Trolls: TrollsTopia, the Hulu original animated children’s series based on the hit movie; the complete season one of The D’Amelio Show, a Hulu original show featuring TikTok teen stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio who presumably will regale their audiences with oh so trendy tales; and season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga: the Hulu original drama chronicling the formation of the hip hop group.

Also notable in September: Bull Durham, the 1988 comedy starring Kevin Costner as Crash Davis, the career minor league baseball player who’s charged to tutor a wild young pitcher, played charmingly by Tim Robbins; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the aforementioned legendary outlaws; and Nixon, the 1995 dramatic film from Oliver Stone starring Anthony Hopkins as the brilliant but bedeviled former president.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Hulu:

Available September 1

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

Available September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

Available September 3

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

Available September 4

Flower (2017)

Available September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016)

Available September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Available September 11

High Ground (2021)

Available September 13

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Colette (2018)

Available September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A (Vice)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Available September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

Available September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Available September 20

Grown Ups (2010)

Available September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Available September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Funhouse (2021)

Available September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)

An American Haunting (2006)

Available September 25

Gemini (2018)

Available September 27

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

Available September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)

Minor Premise (2021)

Available September 30

New Order (2021)

