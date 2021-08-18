Fox this season will continue its 4K broadcasts of Thursday Night Football, starting with the October 7th matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks from Lumen Field in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET.

FuboTV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has announced at its web site that it will carry the Thursday Night Football games in 4K in markets where the local Fox affiliate is available. However, other pay TV providers that are expected to offer the contests in 4K include Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish, YouTube TV, Verizon and Optimum.

Fox, which also broadcast last season’s Thursday Night games in 4K, offers its live 4K sporting events on the Fox Sports app for viewers who subscribe to the channel via pay TV providers. This permits pay TV subscribers to watch the events in 4K even if their providers are not carrying them in the format.

(Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.)

Here is the complete schedule of Thursday Night Football games that will be available in 4K this season:

7-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Rams at Seahawks FOX 4K 14-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Buccaneers at Eagles FOX 4K 21-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Broncos at Browns FOX 4K 28-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Packers at Cardinals FOX 4K 4-Nov 8:00 PM NFL Jets at Colts FOX 4K 11-Nov 8:00 PM NFL Ravens at Dolphins FOX 4K 18-Nov 8:00 PM NFL Patriots at Falcons FOX 4K 2-Dec 8:00 PM NFL Cowboys at Saints FOX 4K 9-Dec 8:00 PM NFL Steelers at Vikings FOX 4K 16-Dec 8:00 PM NFL Chiefs at Chargers FOX 4K 25-Dec 4:30 PM NFL Colts at Cardinals FOX 4K

— Phillip Swann

