TV Answer Man, I saw yesterday that HBO Max has been added to LG Smart TVs, but I don’t see the app on my LG TV. What’s the deal? Is it not ready yet? — Terry, Butte, Montana.

Terry, Warner Media, which runs HBO Max, and LG Electronics yesterday announced that the HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs in the United States. The release states that you can access the app on the set’s webOS platform by using the remote or by saying, HBO Max, into the LG Magic Remote. (If your LG TV came with the Magic Remote voice feature.)

However, the fine print of the release includes some qualifying language that might explain why you can’t access it:

“The HBO Max app is only available on LG OLED TVs, LG QNED Mini LED TVs, and LG NanoCell TVs from model years 2018-2021 via webOS 4.0 and higher.”

So if your LG Smart TV was made before 2018, you’re out of luck.

If you do own a LG Smart TV model 2018-2021, and you still can’t access the HBO Max app, I would suggest re-setting your TV by unplugging it for 30 seconds and then plugging it back in. It’s possible the set’s software requires an update, which re-setting should do for you.

Terry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

