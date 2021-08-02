Hulu’s live TV service has added the NFL Network to its base package at no extra charge. The base plan starts at $64.99 a month.

In addition, Hulu Live has added the NFL’s RedZone Channel to its $10 a month add-on package which also includes MAV TV, Motorsports Network, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG2.

The new channels come a month before the start of the 2021 NFL season, but the additions have been expected since April when Hulu and the league signed a new programming pact. The agreement called for Hulu to add the two channels by August 1.

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “One of our top priorities as a league remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season.”

The NFL Network airs year-round NFL-related programming, including exclusive live games, studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access and NFL Now, and original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America’s Game.

With the NFL RedZone channel, Hulu Live subscribers can watch pivotal moments of regular-season games every Sunday afternoon.

