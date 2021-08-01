Amazon today is adding 49 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup which comes free with an Amazon Prime membership.

The new films include The Natural, the 1984 baseball classic starring Robert Redford as the mysterious slugger Roy Hobbs who tries to smash fate’s best curve; Die Hard 2: Die Harder, the underrated sequel to Die Hard with Bruce Willis back as the trouble-magnet detective from New York; Jaws, the 1975 masterpiece from director Steven Spielberg that still keeps the casual swimming set up at night; The Insider, the 2000 drama starring Al Pacino as a CBS producer whose investigation of Big Tobacco is stifled by his own network; and Borat, the 2006 comedy smash starring Sacha Baron Cohen as the confused correspondent from the Middle East.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Amazon Prime:

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

— Phillip Swann

