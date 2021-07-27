Netflix this month (August 2021) plans to add 102 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 57 originals.
The new titles will include The Kissing Booth 3, the Netflix original movie series starring Joey King as a teenager lost in love; Beckett, a Netflix original thriller film starring John David Washington (Tenet) as an American tourist in Greece who becomes the accidental target of an international manhunt; Hit & Run, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Lior Raz as a man who learns that his wife’s accidental death may not have been an accident after all; Vivo, a Netflix animated movie about a Kinkajou (voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda) who helps his owner reconnect with his long-lost love; and season five of Go! Go! Cory Carson, a Netflix original animated children’s series about a friendly orange car.
Also notable: Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified, a Netflix original documentary series on the theory that the government has covered up evidence of alien invaders; Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a Netflix original documentary on two Cuban immigrants who became Scarface-like drug kingpins in South Florida’s go-go 80s; and Untold: Malace at the Palace, a Netflix original documentary about the notorious brawl that took place on court and off during a 2004 Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons game.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2021 to Netflix:
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
August 6
Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES
Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES
The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM
Vivo — NETFLIX FILM
August 8
Quartet
August 9
SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 11
Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
August 13
Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 18
The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
August 24
Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 27
He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
August 31
Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dates to be announced:
Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES
D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann