Netflix this month (August 2021) plans to add 102 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 57 originals.

The new titles will include The Kissing Booth 3, the Netflix original movie series starring Joey King as a teenager lost in love; Beckett, a Netflix original thriller film starring John David Washington (Tenet) as an American tourist in Greece who becomes the accidental target of an international manhunt; Hit & Run, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Lior Raz as a man who learns that his wife’s accidental death may not have been an accident after all; Vivo, a Netflix animated movie about a Kinkajou (voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda) who helps his owner reconnect with his long-lost love; and season five of Go! Go! Cory Carson, a Netflix original animated children’s series about a friendly orange car.

Also notable: Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified, a Netflix original documentary series on the theory that the government has covered up evidence of alien invaders; Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a Netflix original documentary on two Cuban immigrants who became Scarface-like drug kingpins in South Florida’s go-go 80s; and Untold: Malace at the Palace, a Netflix original documentary about the notorious brawl that took place on court and off during a 2004 Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons game.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2021 to Netflix:

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6 Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals! Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police August 3

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES August 6

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM August 8

Quartet August 9

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY August 11

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME August 13

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6 August 16

Walk of Shame August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY August 18

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM August 19

Like Crazy August 20

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME August 24

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man August 26

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY August 27

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES August 31

Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Dates to be announced:

Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES

D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

