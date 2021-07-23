DIRECTV has expanded on its plan to offer the 2021 Summer Olympics in 4K, saying it will deliver at least 250 hours in the picture format. The event begins today in Tokyo with the opening ceremonies and will run until August 8, 2021.

The satcaster said yesterday that the 4K coverage, which will be available on its channels 105 and 106, will be offered on a one-day delay and include footage from the opening and closing ceremonies, gymnastics, track and field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis, and other sports. (Consult your on-screen guide for times.)

In addition, DIRECTV will provide a ‘mosaic channel’ displaying up to six simultaneous screens of Olympics action as well as an interactive hub featuring medal counts and scheduling information.

“As we all gather again as a global community to celebrate the very best in sports and sportsmanship, we’re proud to offer our customers NBC’s wall-to-wall coverage of the Olympic Games including many events delivered in 4K/UHD, thousands of hours of VOD content, and DIRECTV’s exclusive Olympics Experience with its customizable features that complement the rest of the NBC’s Olympic Games coverage,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s executive vice president and chief content officer.

DIRECTV is also doing a free preview of the Olympic Channel from July 21 to September 5, and one for Universo from July 21 to August 8.

NBC plans to broadcast 17 consecutive nights of high-def and 4K primetime coverage of the Olympics via the NBC network, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, will also provide Olympics action in high-def.

— Phillip Swann

