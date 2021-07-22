AT&T said today that its sale of a 30 percent stake in DIRECTV to private equity firm, TPG, should be completed in “the next few weeks.”
The telco made the disclosure today in the release of its second quarter report.
AT&T announced on February 25 that it would sell 30 percent of DIRECTV, U-verse and AT&T TV to a private equity firm, TPG, and the two would combine to create a new company to run all three TV services.
Under the agreement, the new DIRECTV will be governed by a board with two representatives each from AT&T and TPG as well as a fifth seat for the CEO, who will be Bill Morrow, a top AT&T executive. In the February 25 announcement, AT&T said the deal was expected to close in the second half of this year.
The FCC last week approved the transfer of DIRECTV’s satellite licenses to the new company, a final regulatory obstacle before the new DIRECTV can begin. The agency ruled that the sale was “in the public interest.”
And the web site, Streaming Clarity, reported last week that at least one DIRECTV retailer is already promoting something called, ‘DIRECTV Stream,’ which would appear to be a replacement name for AT&T TV. This would make sense. AT&T executives hinted in the sale announcement that the DIRECTV brand would be used for AT&T’s two other TV services, U-verse and AT&T TV.
It’s unknown how the ‘new DIRECTV’ might be different from the existing version of the satellite TV service which has lost millions of subscribers since AT&T purchased it in 2015. However, TPG’s history suggests it might make some bold moves in an attempt to reduce subscriber losses and restore DIRECTV’s image.
— Phillip Swann
This is a regulatory “END RUN” to allow TPG to “own” the license for the satellite broadcaster (of which without LICENSE, the REST of the company would be even MORE UNLESS) then the “plan” is to sell the “license” to DISH after the smoke (and mirrors) clear and settle down.
The REST is total BS and ANY that know squat about the cancer of AT&T full well know it.
THE FCC “signed off” because they didn’t want to get into the plan of saving a ALREADY DEAD company that will ( as will DISH) be TOTALLY replaced with OUTHER forms of entertainment. THIS is just a brief review of the actuality of the cancer of AT&T…
It is EASY to see the legal manipulation here and as ANY investor knows the first sign of a failing company is to SELL ASSETS. AT&T FKs up EVERYTHIGN it touches (no surprise) and this is JUST the beginning of the END for them.
What will be different if AT&T has the “CONTROLLING” Interest ?
Under the agreement, the new DIRECTV will be governed by a board
with two representatives each from AT&T and TPG
as well as a fifth seat for the CEO,
who will be Bill Morrow, a top AT&T executive.
(2) Reps from the New Company, TPG
(3) Reps from AT&T
AT&T announced on February 25 that it would sell
30 percent of DIRECTV, U-verse and AT&T TV
That means AT&T will CONTROL 70%
and the New Company TPG has ONLY 30%
With AT&T in CHARGE, how will anything Change ?
Also, AT&T said it was going to Eliminate U-verse.
What happened to that plan ?
Trying to STUFF HIGH SPEED Internet, HIGH DEF – 4 K TV
and (2) Phone Lines on a 100 + Year OLD Pair of Copper wires
Doesn’t work well.
As a U-Verse subscriber, I wonder what the new name will be, Directv U-verse…Directv Cable? I wonder if we will get new receiver boxes and remotes with the Directv logo instead of the ATT logo, and upgraded with voice remotes, increase of simultaneous recordings from 4 to 8, and better HD picture processing? Or is it all just a pipe dream?
Pipe Dream
Why do you have the WORSE TV in the first place ?
FYI, I checked prices on DISH, supposed to be cheaper… NOT!… cable??? horrible reception here streaming?? by the time you get avery channel you want (if you even can) als carte you to death!