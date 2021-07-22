Amazon next month (August 2021) plans to add 77 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Val, an Amazon original documentary on Val Kilmer featuring behind-the-scenes videos of the actor over his 40-year career; season two of Modern Love, an Amazon original series on meeting cute with episodes including Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton, Kit Harington and Dominque Fishback; EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME, an Amazon exclusive Japanese animated film about warring forces in Paris; and Annette, an Amazon original musical film starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a comedian and opera singer respectively whose lives are dramatically changed by the birth of their daughter.

Also notable: Four Jaws movies, including the 1975 original; The Insider, the 2000 drama starring Al Pacino as a CBS producer whose investigation of Big Tobacco is stifled by his own network; and The Natural, the classic 1984 baseball movie starring Robert Redford who gets a second chance to fulfill his destiny.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon Prime in August 2021:

August 1

Movies

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Series

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

August 6

Movies

*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 13

Movies

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Series

*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

Movies

*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

Movies

The Courier (2021)

Specials

*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

August 28

Alpha (2018)

