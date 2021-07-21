TV Answer Man, when Fox does a game in 4K, like the NFL playoffs, or the All-Star baseball game, they have it in 4K on their app and 4K on DIRECTV and other TV services. Will NBC have their Olympics in 4K on their NBC app and DIRECTV and the other services like Fox does? — Jerry, New Bern, North Carolina.

Jerry, NBCUniversal will offer the 2021 Summer Olympics in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), starting with the opening ceremonies this Friday.

NBC, which is producing the event, has said its primetime coverage, and the opening and closing events, will be available in 4K. In addition, Olympic events aired by the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will be offered in the format. That will include track and field, gymnastics, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and other sports.

To date, DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Cox, Optimum, FuboTV, Verizon and YouTube TV have said they plan to show the Olympics in 4K. (Note: FuboTV’s 4K coverage will be in select markets so consult your guide for more information.)

But what if you don’t have one of those services? Can you watch the games in 4K on the NBC Sports app?

Sorry, the answer is no.

While the NBC Sports app will offer extensive high-def coverage of the Summer Olympics, it will not be available in 4K. You will have to subscribe to one of the pay TV services listed above to watch it in that format.

Jerry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

