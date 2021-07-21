Hulu next month (August 2021) plans to add 113 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including five originals.

The new titles will include the complete season four of Madagascar: A Little Wild, a Hulu original animated series based on the children’s movie featuring zoo animals; Homeroom, a Hulu original documentary that chronicles how one Oakland high school class coped during the pandemic in 2020; Reservation Dogs, a FX on Hulu original comedy series featuring four Oklahoma teenagers who fight and commit crime equally during a hellbent trip to California; Nine Perfect Strangers, a Hulu original dramatic series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy as guests at a secret retreat who soon learn the secrets of the resort’s host are too dangerous to know.

Also notable: Vacation Friends, a Hulu original comedy film starring John Cena and Meredith Hagner as wedding crashers; and the series premiere of Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu original comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three strangers who become unwitting detectives solving a mysterious crime.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2021 to Hulu:

August 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2) (Vice)

August 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

August 8

The Party (2018)

August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

August 10

Together Together (2021)

August 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

August 12

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

August 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

Horizon Line (2021)

August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020)

August 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

