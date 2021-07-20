TV Answer Man, I saw your article about the Olympics in 4K. Will Spectrum TV have the Olympics in 4K? I have a 4K TV and I’m ready for it. — George, Chincoteague, Virginia.

George, you’re right. NBCUniversal will offer the 2021 Summer Olympics in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), starting with the opening ceremonies this Friday.

NBC, which is producing the event, has said its primetime coverage, and the opening and closing events, will be available in 4K. In addition, Olympic events aired by the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will be offered in the format. That will include track and field, gymnastics, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and other sports.

To date, DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Cox, Optimum, FuboTV, Verizon and YouTube TV have said they plan to show the Olympics in 4K.

But what about Charter’s Spectrum TV, the nation’s second largest cable TV service?

Nope.

In fact, Charter will not only not provide the Olympics in 4K, the cable op has never done anything in 4K. The TV Answer Man has asked Charter several times why and the company will only respond that 4K TV is not in its plans at this time. But the omission is particularly glaring this week with several larger and smaller pay TV services doing the Olympics in 4K.

George, sorry I don’t have better news for you. But if you want to watch the Olympics in 4K, you’ll have to get another pay TV service.

— Phillip Swann

