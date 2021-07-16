TV Answer Man, I noticed in your Olympics 4K stories that there’s nothing new with Verizon. What about FiOS? Will it have the Olympics in 4K next week? — Tim, Fairfax, Virginia.

Tim, you’re right. DIRECTV, Comcast, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Dish and Optimum have all confirmed that they will have the 2021 Summer Olympics from Tokyo in 4K. But what about Verizon FiOS, you ask? To date, the telco TV service has not issued a statement confirming it will join the 4K club.

So this morning, I asked a Verizon spokesman if FiOS would offer the Olympics in 4K and here’s his response:

"Verizon Fios will carry NBC Universal's coverage of the Olympic Games in 4K Ultra HD, giving our customers access to 4K HDR broadcasts. NBC Olympics will provide live coverage of the NBC broadcast network's Olympics primetime show in certain markets in the 4K Ultra HD format. Customers with a 4K TV and Fios TV One will be able to watch NBC's Olympics coverage on four 4K dedicated channels: NBC (Fios TV channels 1491 and 1492), Golf Channel (1493) and the Olympic Channel (1494). Live competition will also be available in 4K throughout the Olympic Games on GOLF Channel and the Olympic Channel." The coverage starts Friday, July 23, with the opening ceremony. NBC, which is producing the event, has said its primetime coverage, and the opening and closing events, will be available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). In addition, Olympic events aired by the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will be offered in 4K HDR. That will include track and field, gymnastics, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and other sports. Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

