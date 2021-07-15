TV Answer Man, I’ve been reading your articles about the Olympics being in 4K. But what about FuboTV? I haven’t seen anything about them doing it in 4K. They do 4K, you know, right? — Tom, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tom, yes, FuboTV is one of two multi-channel, live streaming services (YouTube TV is the other) that offer live sporting events in 4K. The streamer has done everything from the World Series to NFL football to college football and basketball in the format.

But what about the 2021 Summer Olympics, you ask? To date, FuboTV has not stated at its web site whether the games will be available in 4K.

So I asked FuboTV spokeswoman Jennifer Press today and her answer is…”Yes, we will offer the Olympics in 4K in top markets.”

Update: Jennifer says the following markets will get the Olympics in 4K on Fubo:

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Chicago, IL

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Boston, MA (Manchester, NH)

FuboTV now joins DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV and Optimum as TV providers that will provide the Olympics in 4K. (We are still awaiting official confirmation from Dish and Verizon.)

The games start Friday, July 23, with the opening ceremony. NBC, which is producing the event, has said its primetime coverage, and the opening and closing events, will be available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). In addition, Olympic events aired by the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will be offered in 4K HDR. That will include track and field, gymnastics, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and other sports.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

