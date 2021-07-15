TV Answer Man, will Dish have the Olympics next week in 4K? I bought a new 4K TV and I would like to watch my favorite sports in 4K. Will it happen? — Lucia, Houston.

Lucia, the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which begins next week, will be available in 4K. But will Dish show it in the format? To date, the satcaster has yet to issue an official announcement confirming that, but today I asked a Dish spokeswoman if her service will do the games in 4K.

The answer is yes.

The spokeswoman said Dish will offer Olympic events aired by the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel in 4K HDR on its channel 540. That will include track and field, gymnastics, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and other sports.

However, it’s unclear if Dish’s 4K coverage will include the opening and closing ceremonies, which will air on NBC (the event’s main producer) and not the NBC-owned Golf Channel and Olympic Channel. Asked if Dish’s 4K channel will air the two ceremonial events, the spokeswoman would only say it would include “events covered on the Golf and Olympics channels.”

So, we’ll see.

Dish joins DIRECTV, FuboTV, Comcast, YouTube TV and Optimum as pay TV providers that have confirmed they will offer the games in 4K. We are still awaiting official word from other likely services, such as Verizon FiOS and RCN.

Lucia, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

