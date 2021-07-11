TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting YouTube TV because it now has 4K. But will it have the baseball All-Star game in 4K. I looked at their web site and I can’t tell. There’s no information on which shows are in 4K. Do you know? — Roger, Pasadena, California.

Roger, you are right. YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, announced this month that it has launched 4K Plus, an add-on package that will give you unlimited streams on a home WiFi as well as live and on-demand 4K programming from NBC and ESPN, FX, Fox, Discovery Networks and other networks.

YouTube TV says the extra plan will cost $19.99 a month, but new users can get a one-month free trial and then a price of $9.99 a month for one year. (If 4K Plus subscribers cancel or pause their plan at any time during the 12-month period, the discount price will no longer be available.)

But what are you getting in 4K? And specifically, will YouTube TV offer Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game in the format?

As you note, it’s difficult to tell by looking at the streamer’s web site. YouTube TV does not have a ‘upcoming 4K events’ page as most other providers do, such as FuboTV. You basically need to subscribe to access the YouTube TV guide to see if a show will be in 4K. That’s unfortunate because more people would likely sign up if they could see what they’re getting, right?

However, that said, I am happy to report that YouTube TV will show the MLB All-Star Game in 4K. The streaming service has confirmed that on social media sites. By the way, other pay TV services that will show it in 4K include FuboTV, Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish, Optimum and Verizon. You also can see it in 4K on the Fox Sports app.

Roger, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

