TV Answer Man, I saw somewhere that you can get Showtime and Starz for just 99 cents. Is that a special deal? I don’t see it at their web sites. Do you know how to get the special price? — Stella, Marina Del Rey, California.

Stella, Roku is now selling Showtime, Starz, Epix and several other premium channels for 99 cents each for the first month of the subscription as part of a summer special.

The offer, which began on Friday, runs until July 18, and is only available for new subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, online or via the Roku app. That also means you must watch the app on the Roku Channel using a Roku device.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

In addition to the three premium channel discounts, Roku is offering one-month, 99 cent deals for 12 other streaming services including BET+, AMC+, Curiosity Stream, Sundance Now, Noggin, Acorn TV, Pantaya, Shudder, Up Faith and Family, ALLBLK, Fox Nation, and Cinemax. (The Cinemax offer ends July 13; the other deals end July 18.)

But take note: If you don’t cancel before the promotional period is over, you will be charged the regular subscription rate for the next month.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

