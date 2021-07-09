DIRECTV plans to offer 4K coverage of next week’s The Open golf tournament, also known as The British Open, from the Royal St. George’s Golf Course in the United Kingdom.

The tournament, which will take place from July 15 through 18, will also be available in high-def on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.

The live 4K coverage, which will be available on DIRECTV’s channel 105, will include play on a handful of ‘featured holes’ each day of the tournament. The satcaster has not said which holes will be available in 4K.

DIRECTV’s 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 15. Consult your DIRECTV guide for more information.

Meanwhile, DIRECTV has yet to confirm it will air this month’s Summer Olympics Games in 4K. Comcast and Optimum have said they will show the games in 4K.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 and run through August 8. NBC has said it plans to provide more than 7,000 hours of high-def coverage on its various networks and streaming platforms.

