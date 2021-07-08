TV Answer Man, I try to use HBO Max but it says my subscription has expired. But I just subscribed a month ago in the Apple app store. Do you know how to fix this? — Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Orlando, many HBO Max subscribers have posted complaints online saying they can not use the streaming service because it displays a message saying their subscriptions have expired although that’s not the case. The issue is the latest in a long line of HBO Max technical snafus, which we detailed here last week.

The ‘expired subscription’ error is so widespread that HBO Max’s customer service team has published a step-by-step guide on how to resolve the issue which seems to be mostly affecting subscribers who signed up in app stores, such as those found on Amazon, Apple and Google.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

HBO Max says that if you are getting the ‘subscription has expired’ message using those three app stores, here’s how to resolve the problem.

iPhone, iPad or Apple TV:

1. Open the HBO Max app on your Apple device where you started your subscription.

2. Try to play a show or movie and then choose Restore Purchase: iTunes. If prompted, enter your Apple ID password.

3. HBO Max will search for an HBO Max subscription in the Apple App Store. If it can find an active HBO Max subscription, it will restore it. If it doesn’t, you can click Can’t Verify Your Subscription. for more assistance.

Amazon Fire TV, Android TV or Samsung TV

1. Open the HBO Max app on the device where you started your subscription.

2. Try to play a show or movie and then choose the Restore Purchase option.

3. Again, HBO Max will search for an HBO Max subscription in the app store. If it can find an active HBO Max subscription, it will restore it. If not, go to: Can’t Verify Your Subscription.

Android Phone

1. Open the HBO Max app on your Android phone where you started your subscription.

2. Try to play a show or movie.

3. Do one of the following:

If you’re signed in, choose Tap here if you already subscribed.

If you’re not signed in, tap Sign in to your account and then tap Sign in with a Provider.

Then, choose Google Play (first item in the list). If HBO Max can find an active HBO Max subscription in the Google Play store, it will restore it. If not, click: Can’t Verify Your Subscription.

Amazon Fire TV Tablet

1. Open the HBO Max app on your tablet where you started your subscription.

2. Try to play a show or movie.

3. Then, do one of the following:

If you’re signed in, choose Tap here if you already subscribed.

If you’re not signed in, choose Sign in to your account and then tap Sign in with a Provider.

Then, choose View All Providers and choose the first provider in the list, Google Play, if you’re using an Android tablet, or Amazon Appstore if you’re using an Amazon Fire tablet. If HBO Max can find an active sub, it will restore it. If not, click: Can’t Verify Your Subscription.

Orlando, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

