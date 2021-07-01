Netflix today (July 1, 2021) is adding 42 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The films include the three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles, including the Donald Pleasence-like character, Dr. Evil, who sounds suspiciously like a certain Saturday Night Live producer; Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson with Mark Wahlberg standing in (so to speak) as John Holmes; Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the 1991 sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger back as a ‘good’ cyborg from the future; and Midnight Run, the 1988 comedy starring Robert DeNiro as a bounty hunter hired to round up a Mafia accountant, played with delicious dead-pan by the recently departed Charles Grodin.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:
July 1
Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
— Phillip Swann