Amazon today (July 1, 2021) is adding 56 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new films include Rear Window, the brilliant 1954 psychodrama from director Alfred Hitchcock which stars Jimmy Stewart as a wheelchair-bound photographer who thinks he witnessed a murder in the apartment across the street; Alien, the claustrophobic 1981 sci-fi drama from director Ridley Scott which stars Sigourney Weaver as an astronaut whose ship has been inhabited by, well, an alien; Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, the 1967 comedy starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn as an ‘enlightened’ couple whose beliefs are challenged with their daughter brings home an African-American boyfriend, played with smooth operator charm by Sidney Poitier.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Also notable: On the Waterfront, the 1954 drama starring Marlon Brando as a longshoreman whose brotherly allegiance crumbles when he falls in love with the sister (Eva Marie Saint) of a man he inadvertently helped murder; and Vertigo, the 1958 drama from Hitchcock starring Stewart again who will stop at nothing to remake his girlfriend (Kim Novak) in the image of a lost love.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

