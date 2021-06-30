TV Answer Man, I see the ads online that say Vidgo is just $10 a month. What is it? I’ve never heard of it. Is it legal? — Gene, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Gene, Vidgo, which is legal, is a multi-channel, live streaming service that is available now to new and returning customers for $10 a month for the first month. The price rises to $55 a month after the first month, but you can cancel at any time.

What do you get for $10 a month?

Ninety-five channels, including several national sports networks such as the NFL Network. ESPN, the ACC Network, FS1, FS2, the Big Ten Network, the SEC Network and the Pac 12 Network. There are also such basic cable staples as A&E, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Fox News, Lifetime, HGTV, the Food Network, and Nickelodeon.

However, there’s no CNN, TNT or TBS from Turner, and there’s a limited availability of local channels; ABC and Fox are in some markets. (You can see the list here.)

There’s also no regional sports channels from Bally Sports or anyone else, and no DVR service. But you can watch Vidgo on three devices simultaneously.

I have used Vidgo a few times and found it somewhat slower than other live streaming services; streams load slower, for instance. But that’s just my personal experience. With just a $10 investment, you can check it out for yourself.

You can learn more about Vidgo’s channel lineup here. The service is available on numerous devices including Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Gene, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

