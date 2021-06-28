TV Answer Man, I just saw on Twitter that YouTube TV is charging $20 extra to get 4K. Is that real? Will anyone pay that much? Come on! — Jalen, Cleveland.

Jalen, YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, announced today that it’s launching 4K Plus, an add-on package that will give you unlimited streams on a home WiFi as well as live and on-demand 4K programming from NBC and ESPN, FX, Discovery Networks and other networks.

The streamer says the extra plan will cost $19.99 a month, but new users can get a one-month free trial and then a price of $9.99 a month for one year. (If 4K Plus subscribers cancel or pause their plan at any time during the 12-month period, the discount price will no longer be available.)

“With a compatible 4K enabled TV and/or streaming device, you can enjoy watching content in one of the best, most crisp resolutions,” YouTube TV says today in a blog post.

The blog post does not mention specific events that will be available in 4K, but next month’s Summer Olympics and baseball All-Star game are likely candidates, among others.

(The streaming service also says it will introduce Dolby 5.1 audio capabilities in the coming weeks to select devices. The enhanced audio will be available to all subscribers, not just the 4K Plus customers.)

The one-year discount, and free trial, should help encourage new and current YouTube TV customers to give 4K Plus a try. However, with the streamer’s base plan already costing $64.99 a month, that would bring your monthly total to $74.99 a month. Many YouTube TV subscribers howled last year when the service raised its base price from $49.99 a month to $64.99 a month so I suspect $74.99 a month will be too rich for some.

YouTube TV now joins FuboTV as the only multi-channel, live streaming services that offer 4K programming. FuboTV does not charge extra for its 4K selections.

Jalen, hope that helps. Happy viewing!

— Phillip Swann

