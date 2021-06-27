Netflix this week (June 27-July 3) plans to add 61 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.
The new titles will include the first three Underworld films starring Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans; Audible, a Netflix original documentary on the football team at the Maryland School for the Deaf; Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson; part one of Fear Street, a Netflix original horror trilogy based on the novelist R.L. Stine’s best-selling tales of scare; and three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Monday, June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime
Tuesday, June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Wednesday, June 30
America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary
Thursday, July 1
Audible — Netflix Documentary
Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film
Generation 56k — Netflix Series
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film
Young Royals — Netflix Series
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Friday, July 2
The 8th Night — Netflix Film
Big Timber — Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film
Haseen Dillruba — Netflix Film
Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Snowpiercer
Saturday, July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann