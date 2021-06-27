Netflix this week (June 27-July 3) plans to add 61 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include the first three Underworld films starring Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans; Audible, a Netflix original documentary on the football team at the Maryland School for the Deaf; Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson; part one of Fear Street, a Netflix original horror trilogy based on the novelist R.L. Stine’s best-selling tales of scare; and three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime

Tuesday, June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Wednesday, June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, July 1

Audible — Netflix Documentary

Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film

Generation 56k — Netflix Series

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film

Young Royals — Netflix Series

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Friday, July 2

The 8th Night — Netflix Film

Big Timber — Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film

Haseen Dillruba — Netflix Film

Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Snowpiercer

Saturday, July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com.

— Phillip Swann

