Netflix next month (July 2021) plans to add 141 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 71 originals.
The new titles will include Fear Street, a Netflix original horror trilogy based on the novelist R.L. Stine’s best-selling tales of scare; Gunpowder Milkshake, a Netflix original action film starring Karen Gillan as a cold-blooded assassin just like her Mom, played by Lena Headey; season two of The Movies That Made Us, a Netflix documentary looking at the backstories behind such popular films as Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas; three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles; and Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson.
Also notable: Audible, a Netflix original documentary on the football team at the Maryland School for the Deaf; Cat Lovers, a Netflix original documentary on feline fans across the globe; and season two of Dogs, the Netflix documentary about canines and their crazy owners.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in July 2021:
July 1
Audible — Netflix Documentary
Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film
Generation 56k — Netflix Series
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film
Young Royals — Netflix Series
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
The 8th Night — Netflix Film
Big Timber — Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film
Haseen Dillruba — Netflix Film
Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People — Netflix Family
July 5
You Are My Spring —Netflix Series
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — Netflix Series
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People — Netflix Documentary
Dogs: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
The Mire: ‘97 — Netflix Series
The War Next-door — Netflix Series
Major Grom: Plague Doctor — Netflix Film
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Documentary
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness — Netflix Anime
July 9
Atypical: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Biohackers: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Cook of Castamar — Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — Netflix Film
How I Became a Superhero — Netflix Film
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special
Virgin River: Season 3 — Netflix Series
July 10
American Ultra
Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 14
A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 15
A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIESJuly 16
Deep — NETFLIX FILM
Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
July 29
Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME
July 30
Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31
The Vault
Date TBA
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq — Netflix Series
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 — Netflix Series
