Netflix next month (July 2021) plans to add 141 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 71 originals.

The new titles will include Fear Street, a Netflix original horror trilogy based on the novelist R.L. Stine’s best-selling tales of scare; Gunpowder Milkshake, a Netflix original action film starring Karen Gillan as a cold-blooded assassin just like her Mom, played by Lena Headey; season two of The Movies That Made Us, a Netflix documentary looking at the backstories behind such popular films as Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas; three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles; and Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Did you know that Warren Beatty almost starred in Boogie Nights? Read this.

Also notable: Audible, a Netflix original documentary on the football team at the Maryland School for the Deaf; Cat Lovers, a Netflix original documentary on feline fans across the globe; and season two of Dogs, the Netflix documentary about canines and their crazy owners.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in July 2021:

July 1

Audible — Netflix Documentary

Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film

Generation 56k — Netflix Series

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film

Young Royals — Netflix Series

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

The 8th Night — Netflix Film

Big Timber — Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film

Haseen Dillruba — Netflix Film

Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People — Netflix Family

July 5

You Are My Spring —Netflix Series

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People — Netflix Documentary

Dogs: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

The Mire: ‘97 — Netflix Series

The War Next-door — Netflix Series

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — Netflix Film

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Documentary

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness — Netflix Anime

July 9

Atypical: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Biohackers: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Cook of Castamar — Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — Netflix Film

How I Became a Superhero — Netflix Film



Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special

Last Summer — Netflix Film
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special
Virgin River: Season 3 — Netflix Series

American Ultra

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM

The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM

Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM

Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY July 15

A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM

BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIESJuly 16

Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2July 17

Cosmic Sin July 20

milkwater July 21

Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM

Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4 July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Operative July 28

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES) July 29

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME July 30

Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES July 31

The Vault Date TBA

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Feels Like Ishq — Netflix Series

