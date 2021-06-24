Amazon today is adding Peacock to its Fire TV and tablet devices, nearly a year after the streaming app launched, the companies announced yesterday.

The timing couldn’t be better for Fire TV owners. Peacock, which is owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, also announced yesterday that it will live stream many events during next month’s Summer Olympics games, including every Team USA basketball game, women’s and men’s gymnastics, and the men’s and women’s 100-meter finals.

The addition of Fire TV should help Peacock generate more viewers and subscriptions in the coming weeks. The service, which has been available on other devices including Roku and Apple TV 4K, offers a variety of programming, including movies, TV shows and sports.

“We’ve been doing a little happy dance ever since we learned that Peacock would be available soon on Fire TV and Fire tablets and that day is tomorrow, 6/24! Peacock brings on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports, to the world of Fire TV and Fire tablets and we’re so excited to welcome Peacock to the Amazon family,” Amazon stated at its site blog.

Peacock’s Premium package, which includes ads, is available for $4.99 a month while the (mostly) ad-free edition is $9.99 a month. Peacock’s lineup includes The Office, Parks and Recreation, SNL, Friday Night Lights, and Law & Order: SVU, Frasier, Saved by the Bell, and 3rd Rock from the Sun, among other shows and movies including some original programming.

— Phillip Swann

