HBO Max next month (July 2021) plans to add 118 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including two much-anticipated original movies.

The new titles will include Space Jam: A New Legacy, a Warner Media ‘same-day’ release starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes gang who join together to challenge a menacing team called the Goon Squad. The film, which will open in theaters on the same day as it premieres on HBO Max, is expected to include a cameo from Michael Jordan who starred in the original 1996 Space Jam, (Note: Space Jam: A New Legacy will not be available on the ads-included version of HBO Max.)

Click Amazon For Prime Day Deals!

Also notable in July: No Sudden Move, a Warner Media ‘same-day’ crime drama from director Steven Soderberg. The film, which will also premiere on the same day in theaters and HBO Max, follows a crew of small-time criminals who are betrayed after being hired to steal a mysterious document. The fantastic cast includes Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Benicio del Toro, Kieran Culkin and Brendan Fraser. Rottentomatoes.com gives the movie a score of 100, albeit on six reviews.

“The film’s title might adhere to the 1950s noir template, but the camerawork and editing (Soderbergh again, as Mary Ann Bernard) are full of sudden moves that contribute to the exhilarating storytelling,” writes David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also be on HBO.)

July 1:

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2:

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3:

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7:

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8:

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9:

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11:

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

July 12:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

July 15:

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16:

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17:

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18:

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22:

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23:

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24:

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27:

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 30:

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

Dates to be announced:

FBOY Island, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Immortal (Gomorrah Film), Max Original Film Premiere

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, 2021 (HBO)

Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, 2021 (HBO)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

