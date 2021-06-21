TV Answer Man, I’ve been looking at some of the Amazon Prime Day specials, but can you write about a really good deal on a streaming device? I would like to get one for my mother. Roku would be best if there’s a deal and I want something as cheap as possible. — Cindy, Toledo.

Cindy, Roku streaming devices offer thousands of channels over the Internet, and many of them are free such as The CW, Peacock, YouTube, Pandora, CBS News, PBS, PBS Kids, Crackle, Pluto, WeatherNation, Sky News and NASA. You can also subscribe to pay services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The best thing about Roku is that once you buy it, there are no monthly fees. You connect it to your TV and start watching. (Assuming you have the Internet, of course.)

The cheapest Roku player available during Amazon’s Prime Day sale is the Roku Express, which is now $19.99. That’s $10 off its regular price.

The Roku Express, which streams HD video, comes with a high-speed HDMI cable which connects to the television. There’s also a remote that includes buttons that have short-cuts to popular streaming services such as Netflix.

So, Cindy, if you’re looking for a cheap Roku today, the Express is your choice.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

