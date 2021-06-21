Netflix this week (June 20-26) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 12 originals.
The new titles will include The Ice Road, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Liam Neeson as a ice road driver who must rescue a group of miners who are trapped amid thawing waters; season two of The A List, a Netflix original series about a teen summer camp that holds some dark secrets; This Is Pop, a Netflix original eight-part documentary on the surprisingly true stories behind some famous hit songs; and season two of Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix original competition/reality series featuring young adults trying to stay celibate.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Tuesday, June 22
This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
Wednesday, June 23
Good on Paper — Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Thursday, June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
Friday, June 25
The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Ice Road — Netflix Film
Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
Saturday, June 26
Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
