Looking for a cheap way to watch some premium programming? Amazon Prime is now offering Showtime, Discovery+, AMC+, Paramount+, Epix, Starz and the Lifetime Movie Club for 99 cents a month each for the first two months. (Amazon link is an Amazon affiliate link; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

The 99 cents offer, which is part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale, also includes BET+, Noggin, Acorn TV, PBS Kids, PBS Documentaries, and Motortrend, among others.

After the two months are over, prices for the eligible channels will return to their normal rates unless you cancel. However, you can save as much as $20 by subscribing now. (For instance, Showtime normally cost $10.99 a month. Paying 99 cents a month for the first two months will save you $20. Starz is normally $8.99 a month so you would save $16 if you subscribed for two months.)

To learn more about the 99 cent deal, click here.

— Phillip Swann

