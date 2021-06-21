Can watching TV get any cheaper? As part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon today is selling the Fire TV Stick Lite streaming stick for $17.99, which is $12 off the regular price. That’s even less than what a good TV antenna would cost.

The Fire TV Lite stick includes the ‘Lite’ in its name because, unlike the regular Fire TV sticks, it does not allow you to use your voice to change the volume, or turn the TV on and off. However, other than that, it’s the same stick that can stream tens of thousands of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV and HBO Max.

The included voice remote does enable you to ask the Alexa voice assistant to find and launch movies and shows as well as play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather and set alarms.

Plus, Amazon is offering three free months of The Disney Bundle to new subscribers when you purchase the Fire TV Stick Lite. That’s Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, which normally costs $13.99 a month when purchased together.

The Fire TV Lite, which connects to your TV’s HDMI port, supports high-def video up to 1080p. If you’re interested in a streaming stick that supports 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K is available today for $24.99.

