Amazon next month (July 2021) plans to add 75 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including five originals.

The new titles will include The Tomorrow War, an Amazon original sci-fi film starring Chris Pratt as a soldier who transports himself to the future to fight an alien species that threatens to destroy the world; Luxe Listing Sydney, an Amazon original reality series featuring high-rolling real estate agents in Australia; season two of El Cid, an Amazon original dramatic series about the 11th Century knight and warlord; season two of Making the Cut, an Amazon original reality/competition series featuring fashion gurus Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn; and season one of The Pursuit of Love, an Amazon original three-episode dramatic series starring Lily James and Emily Beecham as upper class women obsessed with finding love in post-war Great Britain.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2021 to Amazon Prime:

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

*The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 5

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 9

Our Friend (2019)

*Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 15

*El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

*Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 30

*The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

