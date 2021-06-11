DIRECTV plans to offer 4K coverage of next week’s U.S. Open golf tournament from the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

The tournament, which will take place from June 17 through June 20, will also be available in high-def on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. NBC says it plans to provide more than 100 hours of live high-def coverage.

The live 4K coverage, which will be available on DIRECTV’s channel 105, will include play on a handful of ‘featured holes’ each day of the tournament. The satcaster has not said which holes will be available in 4K.

DIRECTV’s 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 17. Consult your DIRECTV guide for more information.

Comcast, which offered last year’s U.S. Open golf tournament in 4K, has not said yet if it will provide this year’s event in the format. The cable operator, however, did reveal yesterday that it will show next month’s Summer Olympics games in 4K.

An AT&T spokesman said it’s too early to say whether DIRECTV will offer the Olympics in 4K.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 and run through August 8, assuming the games are not postponed or interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic. NBC has said it plans to provide more than 7,000 hours of high-def coverage on its various networks and streaming platforms.

This will be the first time that the Olympics will be available live in 4K.

