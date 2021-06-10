TV Answer Man, I read your article this morning on Roku’s fight with YouTube TV and YouTube. Is there anything new with Roku and Spectrum TV? I bought two Rokus for our house a month ago and we can’t get the Spectrum app. — Dave, Chincoteague, Virginia.

Dave, as you may know, Roku last December removed Charter’s Spectrum TV app from its Channel Store due to a carriage dispute with the cable operator.

The app, which allows Charter’s Spectrum subscribers to watch live TV and On Demand programming, is still available for Roku owners who have previously downloaded it. However, you can no longer download it from the Roku Channel Store, and if you uninstall it from your Roku menu, you will not be able to replace it.

Since the battle began, there has been little comment from either side although Spectrum’s Twitter customer service yesterday did express hope that an agreement will come soon. But that’s basically what you would expect them to say in response to a customer complaint. Considering that the dispute will be six months old in just three days, an imminent settlement doesn’t seem likely.

Dave, I wish I could be more optimistic, but this one looks like it could go on indefinitely. Roku has signaled in the last year or so that it plans to push for greater compensation and control when it comes to adding high-profile apps. The company is arguably the nation’s leading maker of streaming devices with its products in roughly 50 million homes.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this dispute and report back here if anything changes.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

