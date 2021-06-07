TV Answer Man, I read your stories about DIRECTV having sports in 4K, but I don’t know how to get 4K on my DIRECTV receiver. Can you help me? I would like to try it out. — Jen, Nashville.

Jen, DIRECTV has more live sporting events in 4K than any other TV provider so I can understand your interest. But it can be a bit daunting for people who are not familiar with the technology so let me walk through the steps to watch 4K on DIRECTV.

1. You need a 4K TV.

This may seem obvious, but I’ve received several e-mails from readers who try to watch 4K by connecting a 4K-enabled Roku or Fire TV to a non-4K TV. That will not work. The TV itself must be a 4K TV.

2. You need a DIRECTV 4K-enabled receiver.

I’ve also received e-mails from DIRECTV subscribers who own a 4K TV, but don’t have a 4K-enabled DIRECTV receiver. You must have both. The DIRECTV 4K-enabled receivers are model HR54 and HS17. If you don’t have one of those, you will need to contact DIRECTV and ask for a receiver upgrade.

3. You need a 4K-enabled DIRECTV Genie Mini.

Yes, even if you have the right TV and receiver, you will still need a DIRECTV Genie Mini attached to the 4K TV. The Genie Mini is model C61K. If you’re not sure if you have the Genie Mini, contact DIRECTV.

4. You must have a Select plan or above.

Okay, let’s say you have all the proper equipment. You will still need a Select programming package or above to watch live sporting events in 4K. And if the event is from a channel that isn’t available in the Select plan, you may need a more expensive package, such as Choice.

DIRECTV’s live 4K channels are 104, 105 and 106. The satcaster is currently offering the French Open tennis tournament in 4K. You can also watch other sports, and movies in 4K on channels 104 through 108.

Jen, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

