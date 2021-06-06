Netflix this week (June 6-12) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include Lupin, the Netflix original dramatic series starring Omar Sy as a renowned thief in Paris who vows to avenge his father’s death; Awake, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Gina Rodriguez as a mother who must navigate the possible ending of the world while being unable to sleep; and Fresh, Fried & Crispy, a Netflix original foodie show featuring YouTube star Daymon Patterson’s search for the best fried foods in the land.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, June 7

Vampire Academy

Wednesday, June 9

Awake — Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film

Thursday, June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — Netflix Original Series

Friday, June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series

Skater Girl — Netflix Film

Trese — Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon — Netflix Family

— Phillip Swann

