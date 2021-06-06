Netflix this week (June 6-12) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.
The new titles will include Lupin, the Netflix original dramatic series starring Omar Sy as a renowned thief in Paris who vows to avenge his father’s death; Awake, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Gina Rodriguez as a mother who must navigate the possible ending of the world while being unable to sleep; and Fresh, Fried & Crispy, a Netflix original foodie show featuring YouTube star Daymon Patterson’s search for the best fried foods in the land.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Monday, June 7
Vampire Academy
Wednesday, June 9
Awake — Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
Thursday, June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — Netflix Original Series
Friday, June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
Skater Girl — Netflix Film
Trese — Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
— Phillip Swann