Comcast and FuboTV have announced they will show this month’s annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 4K HDR.

The Westminster Dog Show broadcast, which will be produced by Fox, will air on June 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on each night. (FS1 will simulcast the broadcast in high-def, and will likely offer it in 4K as well on its Fox Sports app.) The event, which began in 1877, pits the nation’s best pure breeds in competition in categories such as agility, poise and obedience.

The program, which is normally held at Madison Square Garden in New York, will be held outdoors at the historic Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York to ensure maximum safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to host the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst, a unique icon of American culture with its park-like landscape and majestic castle overlooking the Hudson River,” Westminster Kennel Club President Charlton Reynders III said in a press release. “The wide-open outdoor space at this extraordinary venue allows us to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations.”

The Dog Show has become an annual must-view for dog owners and lovers. This will be the third straight year it will be offered in 4K, although with Fox producing, it will likely be an ‘upscaled’ 4K, just as Fox has done with other sporting events such as the Super Bowl and NASCAR races.

(Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox will likely take the HD signal and convert it to a 4K format.)

FuboTV in July 2018 became the first live streaming service to offer live programming in 4K when it aired Fox’s broadcasts of the 2018 World Cup in the new picture format. The streamer is still the only live streamer to offer 4K programming. YouTube TV has said it plans to add 4K, but has not provided a launch date.

DIRECTV, Verizon, Optimum and Dish may also carry this year Dog Show in 4K, but have not confirmed that as of this morning.

— Phillip Swann

