Netflix today is adding 19 new movies, including some classics that demand to be seen again. (If you haven’t already seen them, of course.)

The new films include The Big Lebowski, the 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. about a Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes entangled in a mistaken murder. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into an iconic masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.

Also notable today: Million Dollar Baby, the 2004 drama starring Clint Eastwood (who also directs) as a cranky old boxing trainer who opens his gym, and his heart, to a spirited young female fighter, played by Hilary Swank; What Women Want, the 2000 comedy starring Mel Gibson as a chauvinist advertising executive who suddenly understands women when he discovers how to read their minds; and Stand By Me, the 1986 coming-of-age drama from director Rob Reiner about a group of young boys who discover a dead body in their small town.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

Abducted (2011)

American Outlaws (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Black Holes: The edge of All We Know (2020)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Flipped (2010)

Fools Rush In (1997)

I Am Sam (2001)

Love Jones (1997)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Stand by Me (1986)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Wind (2018)

Welcome Home (2018)

What Women Want (2000)

— Phillip Swann

