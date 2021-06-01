Hulu today is adding 84 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The films include The Blair Witch Project, the sensational 1999 horror/drama about a group of filmmakers who lose their minds when they lose their way in the woods; The Big Chill, the 1983 comedy/drama starring Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and William Hurt as part of a 30something ensemble who rediscover themselves during a college reunion weekend; The Dark Knight, director Chris Nolan’s angst and adrenaline-fueled drama with Christian Bale as Batman going toe to toe with The Joker, played deliciously by the late Heath Ledger; and The Hustler, the 1961 drama starring Paul Newman as a slick pool shark who dreams of taking down the best player on earth, Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason).

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

