Amazon today is adding 33 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new films include Fight Club, the 1999 drama from director David Fincher which stars Edward Norton as a meek worker-bee who breaks out of his shell (and breaks a few bones) when he joins an underground boxing community; Dodgeball, the 2004 comedy starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn as roundball warriors; Ali, the 2001 bio film starring Will Smith as boxing legend Muhammad Ali; Burn After Reading, the Coen Bros. screwball comedy/drama starring Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand as amateur espionage traders; Revolutionary Road, the absorbing 2008 drama reuniting Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as a unsettled settled couple in mid-1950s Connecticut; and The Wrestler, the brilliant 2008 drama starring Mickey Rourke as a washed-up professional wrestler who tries to reconcile with his rebellious daughter, played by Evan Rachel Wood.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Amazon Prime:

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

